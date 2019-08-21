Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate (14) is impressed with teammate Arizona running back J.J. Taylor (21) after he juked and sped past Colorado linebacker Rick Gamboa (32) in the third quarter.

1. Utah: The Utes probably have the league’s top defensive line, eight returning starters on offense and two difference makers — QB Tyler Huntley and receiver/return man Britain Covey — and, in my opinion, the top coaching staff in the league.

2. Arizona State: While the Los Angeles schools try to rediscover themselves, Herm Edwards was handed a conference schedule that doesn’t include Stanford and Washington. Now’s the time for the young Sun Devils.

3. USC: The Trojans have typically wonderful personnel, but something is amiss and the Trojans don’t intimidate any more.

4. Arizona: Let’s say Khalil Tate works in concert with his coaching staff and rushes for close to 1,000 yards. If the Wildcats get a few breaks, they could go 6-3 and win the South. But the league schedule misses Cal and WSU and adds Stanford and Washington. Brutal.

5. UCLA: The Bruins have access to Top 25-type talent year after year. Let’s see if Chip Kelly was a one-shot wonder at Oregon and that his NFL years reflect that opposing coaches have figured him out.

6. Colorado: This division is so tight that the Buffaloes could finish anywhere from second to sixth. But it all spins on QB Steven Montez, who’s coming off a less-than-impressive junior year.