1. Utah: The Utes probably have the league’s top defensive line, eight returning starters on offense and two difference makers — QB Tyler Huntley and receiver/return man Britain Covey — and, in my opinion, the top coaching staff in the league.
2. Arizona State: While the Los Angeles schools try to rediscover themselves, Herm Edwards was handed a conference schedule that doesn’t include Stanford and Washington. Now’s the time for the young Sun Devils.
3. USC: The Trojans have typically wonderful personnel, but something is amiss and the Trojans don’t intimidate any more.
4. Arizona: Let’s say Khalil Tate works in concert with his coaching staff and rushes for close to 1,000 yards. If the Wildcats get a few breaks, they could go 6-3 and win the South. But the league schedule misses Cal and WSU and adds Stanford and Washington. Brutal.
5. UCLA: The Bruins have access to Top 25-type talent year after year. Let’s see if Chip Kelly was a one-shot wonder at Oregon and that his NFL years reflect that opposing coaches have figured him out.
6. Colorado: This division is so tight that the Buffaloes could finish anywhere from second to sixth. But it all spins on QB Steven Montez, who’s coming off a less-than-impressive junior year.