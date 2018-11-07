Oregon's Bol Bol dunks over Western Oregon forward Riley Hawken, right, during the first half of a college basketball exhibition game Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, in Eugene, Ore.

1. Oregon (15-3). Not much mystery here.

2. UCLA (14-4). Only the coaching is suspect.

3. USC (13-5). The FBI investigation didn't deter the Trojans.

4. Washington (12-6). Solid roster, but not special.

5. Arizona State (11-7). Better than the James Harden team of 2009.

6. Arizona (10-8). Lack of size and depth inside is worrisome.

7. Utah (8-10). Too young and too many holes to contend.

8. Colorado (7-11). Pressure builds on Tad Boyle.

9. Oregon State (6-12). Beavers have three good pieces, but that's about it.

10. Stanford (5-13). Loss of Reid Travis scuttled high hopes.

11. Washington State (4-14). How does Ernie Kent keep his job?

12. Cal (3-15). Long road back to respectability for the Bears.