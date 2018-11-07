1. Oregon (15-3). Not much mystery here.
2. UCLA (14-4). Only the coaching is suspect.
3. USC (13-5). The FBI investigation didn't deter the Trojans.
4. Washington (12-6). Solid roster, but not special.
5. Arizona State (11-7). Better than the James Harden team of 2009.
6. Arizona (10-8). Lack of size and depth inside is worrisome.
7. Utah (8-10). Too young and too many holes to contend.
8. Colorado (7-11). Pressure builds on Tad Boyle.
9. Oregon State (6-12). Beavers have three good pieces, but that's about it.
10. Stanford (5-13). Loss of Reid Travis scuttled high hopes.
11. Washington State (4-14). How does Ernie Kent keep his job?
12. Cal (3-15). Long road back to respectability for the Bears.