Series history
Arizona was 0-5 against UConn until the Wildcats beat the Huskies 73-58 at McKale Center last season. Previously, the Huskies edged the Wildcats in the 2011 Elite Eight, a 65-63 win in Anaheim, California, and in the 2005-06 Maui Invitational. UConn has beat UA at McKale Center (2001-02), in Storrs, Connecticut (2000-01), and in Chicago (1999-2000), but the teams have never played in Hartford.
Game contract
Arizona and UConn are finishing a two-year series, with the Huskies already having visited McKale Center on Dec. 17, 2017.
UConn overview
After a 14-win season that resulted in the messy firing of coach Kevin Ollie for what the school called “for cause” (NCAA violations), the Huskies are off to a strong start under new coach Dan Hurley. UConn has four guards averaging double figures in scoring, and like Arizona, a three-guard offense is the team’s strength.
The Huskies run at a fast pace, averaging 86.9 points, and like to score inside the 3-point line, making 57 percent of their two-point baskets. Hurley managed to keep the Huskies’ top two returning scorers, Jalen Adams and Christian Vital, while getting former five-star guard Alterique Gilbert at full health for the first time in his college career after two seasons of shoulder issues.
Gilbert’s presence at point guard has helped Hurley take some of the pressure off Adams, one of the AAC’s best players who averaged 38.1 minutes last season. Vital and Gilbert average about two made 3-pointers a game, while Gilbert hits 46.9 percent of his long-range shots.
Inside, Josh Carlton leads a rotation of big guys with a physical edge defensively, with Mali native Kassoum Yakwe, and senior Eric Cobb adding rebounding off the bench. A juco transfer in 2017, Cobb lost over 20 pounds in the offseason to slim to about 250 on his 6-foot-9 frame.