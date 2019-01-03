Series history: Arizona has won 11 of its last 13 games with Colorado and has never lost to the Buffaloes at McKale Center since Colorado joined the Pac-12 in 2011-12. Arizona leads the series 18-13 overall and 14-4 in Pac-12 play.
This season: Arizona will also face the Buffs in Boulder, Colo., on Sun., Feb. 17.
Colorado overview: A strong sophomore class helps fuel a deep rotation of players who push the ball, get to the free-throw line often and collect the seventh-best percentage defensive rebounding opportunities in the country (as measured by Kenpom).
Everything starts with dynamic point guard McKinley Wright, a conference honors candidate who sees the floor well and rebounds much more effectively than his 6-0 size might suggest. Colorado’s sophomore core also includes physical wing D’Shawn Schwartz and athletic power forward Tyler Bey, who can create matchup problems in the post and has added some range to his jump shot. A fourth sophomore, center Dallas Walton, was lost for the season when he tore an ACL during a preseason practice, but the Buffs have “stretch-five” Brazilian big man Lucas Siewert hitting 48.8 percent from 3-point range. They also turn increasingly to physical, skilled 270-pounder Evan Battey, who has begun to shed the rust from two years of inactivity due to academic and physical issues. The Buffs’ returning core was joined by Shane Gatling, a junior college all-American last season who can play either guard spot. The Buffs actually get more experienced off the bench, with senior Namon Wright and junior Deleon Brown joining freshman Daylen Kountz in the backcourt.
With a defensive philosophy similar to Arizona’s, the Buffs have the nation’s 59th best defense and are aggressive getting to the line on the other side of the court. They shoot 47.0 percent, have the 37th highest ratio in free throws to field goals taken, while they get their shots blocked only 5.5 percent of the time (the 14th best mark in the country.) They play at the 63rd fastest adjusted tempo in Division I.