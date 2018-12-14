Series history
Arizona leads Baylor 5-3 in the all-time series but the teams haven’t played each other in 21 years. In the last matchup, the defending national champion Wildcats won 83-68 on Dec. 8, 1997, at Waco, Texas, as part of an unusual two-game nonconference swing in which they also beat Texas 88-81 two days earlier.
Game contract
This is the first of a two-game series Arizona and Baylor agreed to in May 2016. Baylor will host a return game with UA at Waco, Texas, on Dec. 7, 2019. No payments were exchanged.
Baylor overview
The Bears are retooling after losing four starters from a NIT team last season, while part-time starting guard Jake Lindsey is out all season after undergoing hip surgery. But the Bears are balanced and go deeper now that guard Makai Mason is back after missing three early games with an ankle injury and wing Mario Kegler has returned from a six-game suspension for an unspecified violation of team rules.
The team’s lone returning senior, guard King McClure, provides leadership and has scored 20-plus points in three games already this season, while Mason arrived as a grad transfer from Yale and has scored in double figures over four of the five games he has played for Baylor so far. Kegler is a versatile wing who transferred from Mississippi State while forward Mark Vital is a high-motor rebounder and dunk artist who grabs 11.6 percent of Baylor’s missed shots when he’s on the floor, the 164th best offensive rebounding percentage in the country. In the post, Tristan Clark is a feared rim protector, scorer and rebounder who has blocked 24 shots and changed countless others.
The Bears aren’t a great shooting team, hitting only 30.1 percent of 3-pointers and just 67.7 percent from the free-throw line, but their missed shots often still lead to scoring, thanks to an offensive rebounding percentage of 35.1. With a mix of man-to-man and zone defense, Baylor is also one of Division I’s top 60 most efficient defenses. Thanks in large part to Clark, they block 19.9 percent of opponents’ two-point attempts.