Series history
Stanford is the only Pac-12 team never to have beaten Arizona under Sean Miller. The Wildcats have won 17 straight games against the Cardinal, starting with a 101-87 win in 2008-09 under UA interim coach Russ Pennell. Arizona won at Maples Pavilion last season 73-71 when Dusan Ristic scored 18 points and 75-67 at McKale Center when Sean Miller returned from a five-day absence following an ESPN report that he discussed a pay-for-play scheme.
This season
Arizona will also face the Cardinal on Sunday, Feb. 24, at McKale Center.
Stanford overview
Stanford might have had the Pac-12’s Player of the Year if forward Reid Travis didn’t take off for Kentucky as a grad transfer this season, and the youthful Cardinal isn’t expected to challenge for the conference title as a result. But it has turned itself into a perimeter-oriented team with plenty of athleticism that can be difficult to defend without fouling.
The Cardinal’s favorite thing to do is go through forward KZ Okpala, a remarkably skilled player for his size who can shoot from all distances and gets to the line an average of 5.6 times a game.
As a team, Stanford has the 97th highest rate of free throws taken to field goals taken. Sophomore guard Daejon Davis is the engine to the Cardinal’s uptempo attack, having good quickness for a 6-3 guard and knowing how to use it. Something good usually happens when the ball is in his hands: Davis shoots 46.5 percent from the field, takes 3.9 free throws a game and also posts the 117th best assist rate in the country.
Freshman Cormac Ryan, meanwhile, has become a prolific 3-point shooter while Stanford has big, mobile wing players in freshman Bryce Wills, Kodye Pugh and Marcus Sheffield, who missed all of last season with a leg injury.
Inside, the Cardinal can give a traditional look with 7-footer Josh Sharma or go with mobile big forwards Oscar de la Silva and Jaiden Delaire.