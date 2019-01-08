Arizona head coach Sean Miller during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Stanford, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at McKale Center.

Series history

Stanford is the only Pac-12 team never to have beaten Arizona under Sean Miller. The Wildcats have won 17 straight games against the Cardinal, starting with a 101-87 win in 2008-09 under UA interim coach Russ Pennell. Arizona won at Maples Pavilion last season 73-71 when Dusan Ristic scored 18 points and 75-67 at McKale Center when Sean Miller returned from a five-day absence following an ESPN report that he discussed a pay-for-play scheme.

This season

Arizona will also face the Cardinal on Sunday, Feb. 24, at McKale Center.

Stanford overview

Stanford might have had the Pac-12’s Player of the Year if forward Reid Travis didn’t take off for Kentucky as a grad transfer this season, and the youthful Cardinal isn’t expected to challenge for the conference title as a result. But it has turned itself into a perimeter-oriented team with plenty of athleticism that can be difficult to defend without fouling.

The Cardinal’s favorite thing to do is go through forward KZ Okpala, a remarkably skilled player for his size who can shoot from all distances and gets to the line an average of 5.6 times a game.

As a team, Stanford has the 97th highest rate of free throws taken to field goals taken. Sophomore guard Daejon Davis is the engine to the Cardinal’s uptempo attack, having good quickness for a 6-3 guard and knowing how to use it. Something good usually happens when the ball is in his hands: Davis shoots 46.5 percent from the field, takes 3.9 free throws a game and also posts the 117th best assist rate in the country.

Freshman Cormac Ryan, meanwhile, has become a prolific 3-point shooter while Stanford has big, mobile wing players in freshman Bryce Wills, Kodye Pugh and Marcus Sheffield, who missed all of last season with a leg injury.

Inside, the Cardinal can give a traditional look with 7-footer Josh Sharma or go with mobile big forwards Oscar de la Silva and Jaiden Delaire.