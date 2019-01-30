Series history
ASU has not beaten Arizona since the teams split two games each of the final two years of ASU’s Herb Sendek era in 2013-14 and 2014-15. The first four games were all decided by double figures before Arizona handed the then-No. 3 Sun Devils their first loss last season, 84-78 at McKale Center when Deandre Ayton had 23 points and 19 rebounds. Ayton also led Arizona to a 77-70 win at Wells Fargo Arena on Feb. 15, 2018, when he had 25 points and 16 rebounds.
The season
The Wildcats will host ASU in the teams’ regular-season finale on Saturday, March 9, at McKale Center.
ASU overview
With more depth and more versatility overall than last season’s perimeter-dominated crew, the Sun Devils have a bigger, more physical look with San Diego State transfer Zylan Cheatham and freshman Taeshon Cherry inside and, on the wings, Canadian freshman Lu Dort and Cleveland State transfer Rob Edwards.
Dort isn’t a great outside shooter, but he’s effective inside the arc and has the 248th-highest free-throw rate in Division I, measuring the amount of time he gets to the line against his field-goal attempts. Cheatham is an effective blocker, rebounder and scorer inside, hitting 56.4 percent of his two-point attempts while collecting 20 rebounds at UCLA last week.
Cheatham’s productivity takes pressure off Romello White, who was often ASU’s only true big on the floor last season. Cherry, once a USC commit who pivoted to ASU in the wake of the federal investigation, is a good shooter for his size off the bench, but he’s questionable Thursday because of a concussion.
High-motor sophomore Remy Martin ties it all together at the point, averaging 32.5 minutes a game while scoring 12.3 points with a 2.3-1 assist-turnover ratio. Kimani Lawrence has started 15 of 20 games as a forward, shooting 80 percent from the line.
The Sun Devils aren’t a great shooting team overall, but they play at the Pac-12’s second-fastest tempo behind UCLA, and they excel at getting to the line while also being strong on the glass. ASU picks up offensive rebounds at a 34.1 percent rate, the 32nd-best mark in the country, and has the 21st-highest free-throw rate. However, the Sun Devils hit only 67.4 percent of their free throws when they do get to the line.