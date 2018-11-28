Series history
Arizona has never played Georgia Southern, a member of the Sun Belt Conference from Statesboro, Ga.
Game contract
Arizona will pay $90,000 to BD Global, the representative for Georgia Southern, for the Eagles to make a one-time appearance at McKale Center.
Georgia Southern overview
The Eagles are on the ascent in coach Mark Byington’s sixth season, with depth, experience and athleticism. They run at the ninth-fastest tempo in Division I, according to Kenpom, and get 61 percent of their scoring (also ninth nationally) from inside the 3-point line. As a result, only 25.3 percent of their shots from the field are 3-pointers. Multi-skilled All-Sun Belt point guard Tookie Brown runs the show. Ike Smith joins him in the backcourt after suffering back and ankle injuries last season, while leading scorer Quon Jackson returned to the Eagles’ lineup on Tuesday after missing two games with an ankle injury. The Eagles also have freshman Elijah McCadden adding athleticism and defensive potential. Inside, Montae Glenn is a respected rebounder, especially on the offensive end.