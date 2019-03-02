The last time
Arizona shot just 36.5 percent from the field and turned the ball over 14 times while Oregon beat the Wildcats 59-54 on Jan. 17 at McKale Center, snapping UA’s six-game winning streak.
The last time in Eugene
With Oregon student fans waving “100 Grand” candy bar signs at Deandre Ayton and booing him every time he touched the ball, the UA star plowed through the Ducks for 28 points and 18 rebounds but ran out of gas in overtime, when Oregon won 98-93 on Feb. 24, 2018. Associate head coach Lorenzo Romar guided the Wildcats while UA coach Sean Miller sat out in the wake of an ESPN report that he had discussed paying Ayton $100,000 to play for the Wildcats. The UA was also without guard Allonzo Trier, who was serving out a second PED-related suspension.
Series history
The Ducks have beaten Arizona five out of the last seven games the teams have played, but the Wildcats are 10-8 against Oregon in the Miller era and lead the all-time series 51-31.
What’s new with the Ducks
Oregon broke a three-game losing streak by crushing ASU 79-51 on Thursday while shooting 49.2 percent, outrebounding the Sun Devils by 18 and holding ASU to 32.1 percent shooting. The Ducks are just 5-6 since beating Arizona and getting forward Kenny Wooten back from a broken jaw.
Oregon has started its past two games with a lineup of four players all at 6-foot-9, featuring freshman Francis Okoro and shot-blocking whiz Kenny Wooten inside, with the versatile Paul White and Louis King on the wings. But the Ducks still transition into a smaller lineup much of the time, inserting guards Victor Bailey Jr., Ehab Amin and Will Richardson. The athletic Bailey has scored in double figures during three of his past five games while Wooten blocked 11 total shots combined during Oregon’s home-court sweep of California and Stanford last month.
Defense is where the Ducks stand out. They are second only to Washington in defensive efficiency, allowing 101.1 points per 100 possessions, while mixing schemes, often pressing and deploying a matchup zone.