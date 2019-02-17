The last time
Brandon Williams had 14 points and six assists to offset four ineffective minutes from Justin Coleman, who dislocated his shoulder three days earlier in practice, while the Wildcats took a 64-56 win in the Pac-12 opener for both teams. Arizona held Colorado to just 35.8 percent shooting and forced 17 Colorado turnovers.
The last time at CU Events Center
Colorado took a 20-point lead in the first half and shot 54.7 percent from the field while beating Arizona 80-77 in a game that wasn’t as close as the final score indicated. The Wildcats shot just 38.4 percent against Colorado’s mostly zone defense and coach Sean Miller said he “did a terrible job of getting them ready.”
Series history
Colorado has won two straight against Arizona in Boulder and is 4-2 against the Wildcats at CU Events Center. But Arizona is 14-5 overall against CU since the Buffs joined the Pac-12 in 2011-12 and leads the series 19-13 overall.
What’s new with the Buffs
Colorado is making a push to earn one of the Pac-12’s Tournament’s four first-round byes, having won four straight games in what is its longest-ever Pac-12 winning streak. After a two-point loss at home to Oregon State on Jan. 31, the Buffs beat Oregon then beat UCLA and USC last weekend for their second-ever Pac-12 road sweep and then edged ASU 77-73 on Wednesday.
Point guard McKinley Wright had 24 points and eight assists against the Sun Devils, while wing forward Tyler Bey had 22 points and 17 rebounds. The Buffs have a similar size and lack of depth as Arizona has, especially in their post play, where they turn to stretch-forward Lucas Siewert, slender forward/center Tyler Bey and 6-foot-8, 264-pound big man Evan Battey.
However, Battey is questionable for Sunday’s game because of a back issue and the Buffs have been plagued with injury and academic issues that have forced four players to log 30 or more minutes in four games already. Center Dallas Walton is out all season with a torn ACL, while guard Namon Wright has been sidelined with a foot injury and guard Deleon Brown is academically ineligible this semester.