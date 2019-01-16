Series history
Oregon has won four of the past six games with Arizona, including an 83-75 game at McKale Center during the 2015-16 season that broke the Wildcats’ 49-game homecourt winning streak. The Wildcats won last season’s game in Tucson, 90-83, when they shot 53 percent from the field and hit 34 of 37 free throws. UA then lost 98-93 in overtime at Eugene on Feb. 24, when the Wildcats received 28 points and 18 rebounds from Deandre Ayton but Miller sat out in the wake of an ESPN report that he discussed a pay-for-play scheme.
This season
Arizona will also face the Ducks on March 2 in Eugene.
Oregon overview
Picked to win the Pac-12 in the conference’s official preseason media poll, the Ducks have been hobbled by key injuries all season. First, five-star freshman forward Louis King missed the first seven games of the season while still recovering from a knee injury suffered during his senior season of high school.
Then five-star center Bol Bol was lost after nine games with a foot injury, eventually deciding he would sit out the rest of the season while rehabbing and preparing for the NBA Draft.
Finally, starting forward Kenny Wooten broke his jaw against Baylor on Dec. 21 and just returned to practice this week with a mask but is questionable to play Thursday. Combined with the transfer of reserve forward Abu Kigab, the Ducks have had just eight scholarship players available recently.
But after kicking away a nine-point lead with less than a minute to go against UCLA, the Ducks rebounded with a convincing win over USC last Sunday and showed signs they may still compete for the Pac-12 title when they get Wooten back.
Oregon is the nation’s 32nd most efficient defensive team, mixing man-to-man and zone defense with frequent traps and presses. They are second in the Pac-12 in steals per game (7.4) and have the second-highest steal percentage (13.1) in conference games so far. Oregon has been an average rebounding team, though the Ducks have the fourth-highest offensive rebounding percentage (30.3) in conference games so far and King’s surge has helped on the glass.
Veteran point guard Payton Pritchard is joined in the backcourt by athletic shooting guard Victor Bailey Jr., who shoots 3-pointers at a 39.7 percent rate and makes twos at a 54.7 percent rate. King has begun to play at the high level expected of him, opening the Pac-12 season with back-to-back double-doubles and scoring 19 points with eight rebounds against USC. Ehab Amin, a grad transfer who led Division I in steals last season at Texas A&M Corpus Christi, comes off the bench to steal the ball 5.0 percent of the possession he’s on the floor, the 13th highest rate this season.
Inside, without Wooten, the Ducks have been starting versatile veteran Paul White at power forward and physical freshman Francis Okoro at center, with freshman Miles Norris off the bench. Oregon coach Dana Altman will slide White between power forward and center, and King between both forward spots in an effort to find mismatches.