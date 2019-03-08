The last time
Remy Martin had 31 points, eight assists and one turnover while forward Zylan Cheatham had 22 rebounds to lead ASU to a 95-88 overtime win over the Wildcats on Jan. 31 in Tempe despite 14 Arizona 3-pointers on 28 attempts. The Wildcats were playing for the first time without guard Brandon Williams, whose previously injured right knee flared up the previous weekend in Los Angeles, while center Chase Jeter was only of limited effectiveness in returning from a back injury that cost him two previous games.
The last time in McKale Center
No. 3-ranked Arizona State entered the game unbeaten, but left with its first loss when No. 17 UA topped the Sun Devils 84-78 on Dec. 30, 2017, in each team’s Pac-12 opener last season. Deandre Ayton had 23 points and 19 rebounds for the Wildcats, who shot 55.6 percent in the second half. ASU was the last remaining perfect team in the country entering the contest.
Series history
The Sun Devils’ win on Jan. 31 was their first after six straight losses to the Wildcats since Hurley took over in 2015-16. UA leads its instate rivals 14-5 during the Sean Miller era and is 150-83 overall against ASU.
What’s new with the Sun Devils
ASU dropped a head-scratcher after beating UA on Jan. 31, losing 91-70 at home to Washington State, but has won four of its past five games after beating Oregon State 74-71 on Sunday in Corvallis.
Forward Zylan Cheatham has made a push for all conference honors, with 12 double-doubles this season. Forward Taeshon Cherry missed three games with a concussion, playing only briefly against Arizona after the sitting out the first, and he remains questionable Saturday after being kicked in the face at OSU. After slowing down in midseason, collecting 15 points on 5 for 12 shooting against UA last month, wing Luguentz Dort has scored more than 20 points in four of his past eight games, hitting four 3-pointers and taking 12 trips to the free-throw line against OSU last Sunday. Center Romello White hasn’t scored in double figures in his past five games, while the Sun Devils have also turned to Virgin Islands senior De’Quon Lake for help inside.
In the first game with ASU, "we had a lot of good opportunities from 3 and we were able to take advantage of that," Sean Miller said. "That hasn’t been something we’ve been good at. So we don’t want to be relying on that. We need to do a better job defensively against ASU, especially (in stopping) big rebounds, second shots.
“I think they have four players that are among the best in our conference. Remy Martin had 31 against us and he’s done nothing but get better from the day he stepped on their campus. I think he’s been a real big part of their success. He plays the game with a lot of fire and energy and plays it hard. I’m a big fan of his.
“Dort is one of the best freshman in our conference. He’s physical, strong does a lot of things and he takes big shots. Zylan Cheatham — I mean, what can I say about a player that gets 20 or more rebounds multiple times in a season? And he defends guards, bigs, he’s a terrific defender, with energy, handles the ball well. He’s really a unique player and a winner. And I think sometimes the most understated player on their team is Rob Edwards. He’s a deadly 3-point shooter, he’s older seems to have a just an unselfish nature to him, takes what the what the defense gives.