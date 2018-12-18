Series history
The Wildcats have only played the Grizzlies once before, beating Montana 84-66 at McKale Center during the 1995-96 season.
Game contract
Arizona is paying Montana $95,000 to make a one-time appearance at McKale Center.
Montana overview
Don’t let the Grizzlies’ home in the Big Sky Conference fool you — they are a mid-major power, loaded with experience and with high-major talents sprinkling their roster. Montana returns four starters from a team that swept the Big Sky regular season and tournament titles while winning 26 games last season, led by what is arguably the conference’s best backcourt combination in former Oregon guard Ahmaad Rorie and Michael Oguine. Rorie was named All-Big Sky last season and Oguine was the conference’s defensive player of the year.
On the wing, Sayeed Pridgett moved from a sixth man into the open starting spot, being an efficient scorer who also steals the ball on four percent of opponents’ possessions when he’s on the floor. The aggressive Bobby Morehead is a box-score filler at forward, while Jamar Ajoh is one of the Big Sky’s best big men, a skilled and space-eating center who transferred from Cal State Fullerton.
Montana’s offensive efficiency ranks 90th in Division I, with the Griz shooting 57.7 percent from inside the 3-point arc yet making just 64.1 percent of their free throws when they get to the line. Defensively, they are a predominantly man-to-man team and play at the 37th-slowest tempo in Division I, according to Kenpom.