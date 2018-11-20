Series history: Arizona is 6-2 in what has become one of the West’s premier nonconference rivalries, though two of the Wildcats’ wins came in overtime (an epic double-overtime game in the 2003 NCAA tournament and at McKale Center in 2014-15). Arizona won both games in their most recent two-year series in 2014-15 and 2015-16 in Spokane, Wash., but Gonzaga beat UA 69-62 in Los Angeles during the 2016-17 season.
How they got here: Gonzaga beat Illinois 84-78 in a Maui Invitational first-round game Monday behind 23 points from Rui Hachimura while four other players scored in double figures to offset the Zags' 22 turnovers. Arizona beat Iowa State 71-66, led by Justin Coleman (18 points) and Chase Jeter (10 points, 12 rebounds).
Gonzaga overview: The top of the Zags’ rotation might be as solid as the one that carried them to the 2017 Final Four, but they aren’t as deep, making the loss of center Killian Tillie particularly troublesome. Gonzaga coach Mark Few says he’s been relying other players such as Serbian freshman Filip Petrusev and junior Brandon Clarke to help more. Clarke is a product of Phoenix Desert Vista High School who became an all-Mountain West pick at San Jose State before transferring after the 2016-17 season. Few has no major worries with a backcourt led by Josh Perkins and Zach Norvell, Jr., though Illinois made them sweat Monday. Perkins had nine assists against Illinois but struggled against the Illini’s pressure and turned it over seven times. Reserve guard Geno Crandall also had five turnovers. Overall, even factoring in the Illinois game, the Zags still have the fifth-most efficient offense in the country so far. The Zags hit 33.7 percent of their 3-pointers, 63.7 percent of their two-pointers and get to the free-throw line often.
Who’s out: Gonzaga center Killian Tillie is sidelined until December after having surgery to repair a stress fracture in his ankle. Tillie was named to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar watch list as one of college basketball’s top centers.
He said it: “We’ve had some great battles during my 10 years here at Arizona and before I showed up, Arizona and Gonzaga had some real epic games. They’re one of the premier programs in the country. Mark Few and his staff are the best of the best and what you see is what you get with them. From one year to the next it doesn't deviate a whole lot. We know that they love to push it in transition.”
-- UA coach Sean Miller (his full postgame podium quotes can be found here).