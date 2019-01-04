Series history
Since Utah joined the Pac-12 in 2011-12, Arizona is 12-1 against the Utes and has never lost to them at McKale Center. The UA swept the season series last year, winning 94-82 behind 22 points and seven rebounds from Rawle Alkins in Salt Lake City, and 74-73 at McKale Center, when center Dusan Ristic hit three 3-pointers and scored 23 points.
This season
Arizona will also face the Utes in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 14.
Utah overview
Despite losing four starters from a 23-win team that reached the NIT championship game last season, Utah made road trips to Minnesota and Kentucky and hosted Nevada. All three of those games were losses, but the experience might have paid off Thursday, when the Utes upset ASU in Tempe 96-86 when forward Donnie Tillman hit six of eight 3-pointers and Mesa product Timmy Allen had 17 points.
The Utes’ lone returning starter, guard Sedrick Barefield, has been effective both in the starting lineup and off the bench, dropping 33 points on Nevada as a reserve on Dec. 29. Tillman also has been coming off the bench despite being the Utes’ second leading scorer; he played 30 minutes at ASU while scoring 22 points.
Most often, Utah turns at the point to Barefield or freshman Both (pronounced “Booth”) Gach, a big, skilled passer from Minnesota via Phoenix’s Compass Prep. Parker Van Dyke is a 43.3 percent 3-point shooter who plays off the ball.
Tillman leads a pack of versatile players who can slide into either forward spot, but he often plays power forward while Allen is a skilled passer and scorer who is most often at small forward. Another freshman, Riley Battin, is a good shooter and passer at power forward.
The Utes lost Tyler Rawson and David Collette inside but have two 7-footers at center: Jayce Johnson, who is an efficient shooter and effective rebounder when he’s on the floor for an average of 17 minutes a game, collecting 13.6 percent of offensive rebounding opportunities, and physical Idaho State transfer Novak Topalovic.
Overall, Utah has one of the least efficient defenses in Division I, allowing opponents to shoot 37.4 percent from 3-point range and 51.9 percent from two, but the Utes make up for it with good shooting. As demonstrated at Tempe, when they made 10 of 16 3-pointers in the second half, Utah takes the 22nd highest percentage of 3s relative to two-pointers, and hits them at a 37.4-percent 3-point rate. Utah also shoots 54.4 percent from inside the arc and gets to the line 20.7 times a game, hitting free throws at a 74.1 percent rate. Utah averages 111.5 points scored per 100 possessions, the 35th most efficient offense in Division I.