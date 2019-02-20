The last time
Arizona sputtered in the first half, missing eight shots and turning the ball over seven times during an eight-minute stretch, but rallied to win 87-65 on Jan. 12 at Haas Pavilion. Chase Jeter had 23 points and nine rebounds to lead the Wildcats.
The last time at McKale Center
Deandre Ayton went out in style during his McKale Center finale, recording UA’s first “20-20” game (26 points and 20 rebounds) since Arizona joined the Pac-10 in 1978, during the Wildcats’ 66-54 win over the Bears. It was an emotional home-court finale for all five Arizona starters, after a week in which coach Sean Miller spent five days away from the team in the wake of ESPN’s report that he discussed a pay-for-play scheme, and the Wildcats led the Bears just 38-35 at halftime.
Series history
Arizona has won six straight games over Cal and is 14-4 against the Bears in the Miller era. The Wildcats lead the all-time series 65-31.
What’s new with the Bears
Cal has lost another nine straight since hosting the Wildcats. The Bears did take UCLA to overtime on Feb. 13 at Haas Pavilion before losing 75-67, but are coming off a blowout 89-66 loss to USC last Saturday in Berkeley.
Largely because of his defensive energy and ability, Juhwon Harris-Dyson has moved into the starting lineup at small forward, while center Connor Vanover has improved after returning to the lineup following a five-game stretch off the bench. He’s averaging 12.4 points and 1.6 blocks over Cal’s last five games.
Power forward Justice Sueing is averaging 17.6 points and 5.4 rebounds over his last five games, while guard Matt Bradley is averaging 10 points over the last five games despite moving to the bench in February. Wing Darius McNeill has hit at least one 3-pointer in 15 straight games, with a combined 7-for-17 against UCLA and USC last weekend.
The Bears rank last in the Pac-12 in a number of categories, including offensive and defensive efficiency, offensive rebounding percentage (just 23.4 percent), effective field goal percentage (45.6, giving 50 percent extra credit for 3-pointers) and defensive effective field goal percentage (60.1). However, they are second to Arizona in turnover percentage (15.9).