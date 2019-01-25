Series history
Arizona and UCLA have split their past 14 matchups, including two played last season. The teams didn’t meet in Los Angeles but UCLA beat Arizona 84-74 at McKale Center, when the Bruins shot 51.6 percent and put all five starters into double figures, while the Wildcats pulled out a 78-67 overtime win in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals, when Deandre Ayton had 32 points and 14 rebounds. UCLA leads the series all-time 56-44.
This season
The Wildcats will not host UCLA at McKale Center this season because of the Pac-12’s unbalanced schedule.
UCLA overview
Picked to finish second in the Pac-12, UCLA lost five of its eight final nonconference games and fired coach Steve Alford on New Year’s Eve. While the Bruins won their first three Pac-12 games under interim head coach Murry Bartow, they have since lost at Oregon State, at USC and at home to ASU.
The Bruins’ season was compromised before it even started, with former UA commit Shareef O’Neal (heart) and well-regarded point guard Tyger Campbells (ACL) lost in the preseason, but still have arguably the Pac-12’s most talented overall rotation.
Without Campbell, the Bruins have been forced to rely on speedy combo guard Jaylen Hands. He pushes what is the Pac-12’s fastest pace and leads the conference in assists at 6.3 per game and has a 2-1 assist-turnover ratio in all games. However, the Bruins are woefully inefficient offensively, with the league’s highest turnover rate (21.7 percent) in conference game and just 32.4 percent shooting inside the arc.
When they’re on offensively, though, the Bruins get driving and outside shooting from wing Kris Wilkes, along with more shooting from guard Prince Ali and combo guard help from David Singleton off the bench. Inside, the Bruins rotate their considerable size and mobility, counting 6-9 Cody Riley, 6-10 Jalen Hill and 7-1 Moses Brown, the five-star center from New York. Remarkably athletic for his size, Brown has the third-highest offensive rebounding rate in the country, collecting missed shots 17.4 percent of the time he’s on the floor. He’s also an 65.3 percent shooter inside.