The last time
Ryan Luther had 16 points and 11 rebounds to help Arizona overcome the early loss of center Chase Jeter, who injured his back while falling to the floor almost horizontally near the basket, and beat Oregon State 82-71 on Jan. 19 at McKale Center. Three Wildcats hit three 3s each — Brandon Williams was 3 of 4, Justin Coleman was 3 of 6 and Dylan Smith was 3 of 5 — while Alex Barcello also hit 2 of 3 3-pointers off the bench.
The last time in Corvallis
Arizona needed overtime to beat the Beavers 75-65 on a night when Allonzo Trier had just been handed his second PED-related suspension and Ira Lee was out with a concussion. Deandre Ayton had 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead the UA while Rawle Alkins had 16 points and hit two 3-pointers in overtime to help the Wildcats pull away.
Series history
Arizona has beaten OSU six straight times, and the Wildcats are 24-15 against OSU in Corvallis. But the UA’s last loss in the series was at Gill Coliseum on Jan. 11, 2015, when the Beavers upset the then-seventh-ranked Wildcats 58-56 in coach Wayne Tinkle’s first season.
What’s new with the Beavers
Oregon State has won 6 of 9 games since losing to the Wildcats at McKale Center, putting the Beavers in a loss-column tie with ASU for second place in the Pac-12, in position to earn one of four first-round byes in the Pac-12 Tournament. They lost 68-67 at UCLA on Thursday but returned to beat USC 67-62 on Saturday.
Seniors Stephen Thompson and Gligorije “Big G” Rakocevic have accelerated toward the end of their college careers. Thompson is averaging 19.8 points while shooting 53.6 percent over the Beavers’ past four games. He’s also averaging 23.0 points at Gill Coliseum this season. Rakocevic has shot 9 for 11 over his last three games and blocked five shots over his past five. However, Ethan Thompson has hit just 1 of 10 3-pointers over the past four games.
Ethan Thompson has played point guard for the Beavers but he and his brother, plus Tres Tinkle, are all averaging about four assists in conference games. Inside, the Beavers get production on both ends from Rakocevic and Kylor Kelley, the junior 7-footer who is second nationally in blocked shots (3.42) and second in Pac-12 field goal percentage (65.4).
Defensively, the Beavers will mix it up, using a 2-3 and sometimes a 1-3-1 zone defense along with their man-to-man — sometimes even using different schemes on the same possession.