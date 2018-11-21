Series history
Arizona has only played Auburn once before, and it ended the Wildcats’ second appearance in the NCAA Tournament under Lute Olson. The Tigers beat UA 73-63 in Long Beach, Calif., in a first-round game in the 1986 NCAA Tournament.
How they got here
Eighth-ranked Auburn beat Xavier 88-79 in overtime on Monday to advance to the winner’s bracket of the Maui Invitational then lost to Duke 78-72 on Tuesday in the semifinals. All five Duke starters scored in double figures and the Blue Devils held the Tigers to just 36.4-percent shooting. Arizona beat Iowa State 71-66 on Monday and lost to Gonzaga 91-74 on Tuesday.