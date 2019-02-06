Series history
Arizona had a streak of eight straight wins over the Huskies snapped at Seattle last season, when guard Dominic Green hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give Washington a 78-75 win. The Wildcats lead the Huskies 11-6 in the Sean Miller era and 52-29 overall.
This season
The Wildcats will not play in Seattle because of the Pac-12’s unbalanced schedule.
Washington overview
Loaded with experience, athleticism and a biting 2-3 zone defense, the Huskies have plowed through a weaker than usual Pac-12 so far.
Washington has the Pac-12’s most efficient defense, allowing just 90.6 points per 100 possessions in conference play, and its second-most efficient offense (110.1). With a zone defense that features the rangy Matisse Thybulle and guard David Crisp on top, the Huskies block 17.1 percent of opponents’ shots and steal the ball on 15 percent of opponents’ possessions, the best rate in conference play (they are also fourth nationally in both percentages in all games).
Thybulle leads the nation in steal percentage, grabbing the ball from the opposition on 6.3 percent of opponents’ possessions when he’s on the floor. He’s also 80th in block percentage at 7.6. Under the basket in their zone defense, the Huskies will often have either Noah Dickerson or Sam Timmons inside, but Dickerson’s status is questionable because of an ankle sprain.
Offensively, the Huskies lead the Pac-12 in 3-point shooting percentage in league games at 41.7 percent. Guard Jaylen Nowell leads the Pac-12 in 3-point percentage at 55.6 while Crisp is second at 50.9. Thybulle can hit the open 3s, shooting 31.5 percent overall from long range, while he’s hard to stop inside the arc (62.9 percent).
Hameir Wright can score inside or out while Dickerson, when healthy, is the anchor inside, getting to the line often with the second-highest free-throw rate (free throws attempted relative to total shots) in the country. If Dickerson is out or limited, the Huskies can go with a smaller lineup that plugs in wing Dominic Green or use a bigger lineup with Timmins, who played well against UCLA after Dickerson was hurt last Saturday.