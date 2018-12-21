Series history
The Wildcats have played the Aggies once, and that was before they moved from Division II to Division I in 2004-05. The UA beat UC Davis 84-58 on Dec. 4, 1974, at McKale Center.
Game contract
Arizona is paying UC Davis $95,000 to make a one-time appearance at McKale Center.
UC Davis overview
With four starters back from a Big West regular-season champion team last season, the Aggies entered the season with high expectations. They’re just 2-7 against Division I competition so far. But they lost at home to strong mid-major teams in San Francisco and San Diego to start the season and have played six of eight games away from home since then.
The Aggies’ motor is dynamic 5-9 guard TJ Shorts, while shooting guard Siler Schneider was a second-team all-conference pick who can score in bunches. English freshman Caleb Fuller has started seven of 10 games on the wing while making a quick adjustment from international to college basketball.
Inside, the Aggies have versatility in forward Garrison Goode and stretch-four shooting from AJ John, who can create more space for the Aggies’ guards to drive.
UC Davis has a patient offense that looks for good shots, taking 45.1 percent of them from 3-point range — the 45th highest rate in Division I. The Aggies haven’t been hitting them very often, shooting just 29.3 percent from 3-point range and 45.2 from inside the arc. They’ve also hit only 68.3 percent from the line, making the Aggies the 25th-least efficient offensive team in college basketball.