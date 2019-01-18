Series history
Arizona has beaten the Beavers five straight times and hasn’t lost at McKale Center to them since coach Sean Miller’s first season of 2009-10. Last season, Arizona won 62-53 at McKale despite scoring only 21 first-half points and won 75-65 in overtime in Corvallis despite missing Allonzo Trier to a second positive PED test and Ira Lee because of a concussion. Arizona leads the series overall 62-53 and is 34-6 in Tucson against the Beavers.
This season
Arizona will also face the Beavers on Feb. 28 in Corvallis.
Oregon State overview
Having finished in 10th place last season, then losing starting center Drew Eubanks to professional basketball, the Beavers are nevertheless making an early run for Pac-12 contention. They beat Oregon in Eugene, then USC and UCLA at Corvallis before nearly erasing an 18-point deficit at ASU on Thursday.
A big part of the reason why is that the Beavers have combined one of the Pac-12’s top trios — Tres Tinkle and the Thompson brothers, Stephen Jr. and Ethan — with the shot-blocking wizardry of Kylor Kelley and solid efforts from a number of role players.
The Beavers are the fourth-most efficient defensive team in Pac-12 games, mixing in a 2-3 zone with man-to-man, sometime even during the same possession. They’ll even pull out a 1-3-1 zone defense on occasion, too, as they did at ASU on Thursday.
But whatever defense they’re in, if Kelley’s on the floor, players who drive to the basket need to think twice: Kelley leads the nation with an average of four blocks per game, and he blocks nearly one-fifth of all opponent shots when he’s on the floor. Overall, opponents shoot just 42 percent from inside the arc against OSU, the seventh-best defensive two-point percentage in the country, but OSU allows 35.3 percent shooting from 3-point range.
The Beavers lack a true point guard but combo guard Ethan Thompson has been growing into the role and taking most of the time there, with backup Antoine Vernon helping off the bench. Ethan has also shot 46.9 percent from 3-point range over the past 11 games. Meanwhile, his older brother, Stevie, and Tinkle are averaging around four assists per game, too.
Tinkle is an early contender for Pac-12 Player of the Year with his ability to score at all levels, get to the free-throw line an average of 5.1 times per game, and rebound. Stephen Thompson is hitting only 28 percent from 3-point range over four Pac-12 games so far, but is a microwavable scorer who hit 5 of 11 3s against USC and was named the Pac-12 Player of the Week after averaging 25.5 points on 50-percent shooting in OSU’s wins over USC and UCLA.
The Beavers have started sophomore Zach Reichle at small forward lately, giving them energy and shooting, while Alfred Hollins has come off the bench to play both forward spots, bringing good defense and offensive rebounding. When Hollins is playing well and with confidence, the Beavers have often been at their best. Around Kelley, OSU has more size in veteran big man Gligorije “Big G” Rakocevic and freshman Warren Washington.