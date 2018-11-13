Arizona leads the all-time series with its former Border Conference and WAC rival 61-30, but the two have played each other only six times over three home-and-home series since Arizona left for the Pac-10 in 1978. Arizona is 4-2 in those games and swept the most recent home-and-home series, winning 72-51 in 2012-13 at McKale Center and 60-55 at El Paso in 2014-15. Stanley Johnson led the Wildcats with 17 points and six rebounds in the latter game.
Game contract: UTEP is making a one-time appearance for which Arizona will pay the Miners a $90,000 fee.