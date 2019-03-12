How they got here
Arizona and USC finished in a three-way tie for eighth place in the Pac-12 along with Stanford. The Trojans earned the tiebreaker because both teams were tied in the first tiebreaker, each going 2-1 against teams within the tied group, but USC won the second tiebreaker by beating UA head-to-head on Jan. 24.
The season series
Playing without center Chase Jeter for the first full game because of a back injury, the Wildcats had their worst-shooting game (27.8 percent) of the season while also struggling defensively in an 80-57 loss to USC at Galen Center on Jan. 24. Trojan big men Bennie Boatwright and Nick Rakocevic each collected 12 rebounds while Rakocevic added 27 points on 13-for-17 shooting.
Offensively, Arizona shot poorly all over the floor, missing layups, midrange shots and 3-pointers alike. UA scored just 19 points on 21.2 percent shooting in the first half while missing 18 of its first 20 3-point attempts. UA coach Sean Miller said it was a “miserable” shooting night without Jeter anchoring the post, while he acknowledged confidence might also be an issue.
“If you have a problem with confidence at Arizona, that’s a bad place to be, you know? We’ve been kicking ass in this league for a long time and if making layups is a problem that’s a real big problem.”
What’s new with the Trojans
Like Arizona, USC has only won three games since that Jan. 24 matchup. The Trojans lost four straight games and seven of nine to finish the season, though they beat otherwise red-hot Oregon 66-49 at Galen Center on Feb. 21. Injury-plagued freshman guard Kevin Porter Jr., returned to the lineup at Colorado last Saturday after missing USC’s loss at Utah with a sprained ankle; the highly regarded wing has missed a total of 12 games with injury and conduct issues this season.
The Trojans have the Pac-12’s second-best 3-point shooting percentage in conference play, but make just 61.5 percent of their free throws in league games. They are only the 10th best in offensive rebounding percentage, though Rakocevic collects 12.1 percent of USC’s missed shots when he’s on the floor, the 109th best offensive rebounding percentage in the country.
Defensively, the Trojans often use a 2-3 zone often, and held UA to under 30 percent shooting on Jan. 24 but they have allowed opponents to shoot 48 percent or better in their past three games. Overall, USC is only the Pac-12’s seventh-most efficient defensive team in conference play.