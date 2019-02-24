The last time
Stanford cut Arizona’s lead to just a point with 1:13 to go, but Ira Lee scored four points after that and Brandon Randolph hit two clinching free throws with two seconds left to give the Wildcats a 75-70 win over Stanford on Jan. 9 at Maples Pavilion. KZ Okpala had 19 points and six rebounds to lead the Cardinal while Randolph had 17 points and six rebounds to lead UA.
The last time at McKale Center
Dusan Ristic had 21 points on 10-for-12 shooting to lead UA to a 75-67 win over Stanford on March 1, 2018, capping an emotional week for the Wildcats. Earlier in the day, UA coach Sean Miller returned from a five-day absence from the team, while UA officials questioned him after an ESPN report said he discussed a pay-for-play scheme, while guard Allonzo Trier was cleared to return after successfully appealing a positive PED test that cost him two games.
Series history
The Wildcats have won 18 straight games against Stanford, including a 17-0 mark in the Sean Miller era (since 2009-10). Arizona leads the all-time series with Stanford 66-29.
What’s new with the Cardinal
Stanford has won 7 of 10 games after losing to Arizona last month at Maples, pulling in the race for one of four Pac-12 Tournament byes, but then lost at ASU on Wednesday without Okpala, who suffered an upper-body injury in practice. The Cardinal made just 2 of 21 3-points at ASU without their versatile forward. Stanford coach Jerod Haase said he’s “cautiously optimistic” Okpala will play Sunday.
Guard Cormac Ryan, one of Stanford’s better shooting threats, has also been in and out of the lineup with ankle issues, though he started in Okpala’s place against ASU. The rest of Stanford’s rotation has remained stable, while center Josh Sharma and forward Oscar da Silva have become more productive. Sharma was named the Pac-12’s Player of the Week after averaging 18 points and 10.5 rebounds in the Cardinal’s home sweep of UCLA and USC last weekend. Da Silva is averaging 9.6 points and 7.6 rebounds over his past five games.
Point guard Daejon Davis pushes the Pac-12’s third-fastest tempo, and he was on a roll until he had four turnovers and only six points at ASU on Wednesday, collecting a double-double against UCLA (12 points, 11 assists) last weekend. He’s averaging the third-most assists (5.2) in conference games.
Overall, the Cardinal thrives inside the arc and by getting to the free-throw line. Stanford leads the conference in two-point shooting at 47.3 percent, and has become more efficient as its young guards continue to progress. Off-guard Bryce Wills has scored in double figures over six of his past nine games.