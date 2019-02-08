Series history
Arizona hasn’t lost to Washington State since Klay Thompson was a Cougars sophomore during Sean Miller’s first season as UA’s coach in 2009-10, a streak of 13 straight games. Arizona beat WSU 100-72 last season in Pullman when Deandre Ayton had 25 points and 11 rebounds.
This season
The Wildcats will not visit Pullman this season because of the Pac-12’s unbalanced schedule.
Washington State overview
The Cougs pulled off the biggest surprise of the Pac-12 season Thursday, drubbing ASU 91-70 while holding the Sun Devils to just 33.8-percent shooting. But otherwise, WSU has been mired in struggles this season, beating woeful California for its only other conference win so far. The Cougars have no other wins away from Pullman, even counting their six nonconference road and neutral-site games.
The Cougars’ biggest strength is in scoring, and they especially love to take 3-pointers. They have the highest ratio of 3-pointers taken to overall shots in Pac-12 games, and they hit 3s at a 35.1 percent rate in league games and 35.8 percent overall. WSU made 12 of 30 long-range shots at ASU alone. The Cougars also aren’t bad from inside the arc at 51.9 percent in Pac-12 games, but they don’t get to the line very often, the 11th highest rate in Pac-12 play. WSU also isn’t a good offensive rebounding team, collecting only 22.9 percent of its missed shots.
Defensively, the Cougars struggle across the board. WSU is the least efficient defensive team in the Pac-12, allowing 116.6 points per 100 possessions, while Pac-12 teams shoot 38.7 percent from 3-point range against them and 59.9 percent from inside the arc.
Franks and freshman wing CJ Elleby are the Cougars’ biggest offensive threats, with Elleby making 39.1 percent of his 3-point shots, while both are also good defensive rebounders. Franks would be among the Pac-12’s top four scorers in conference play if not for a hip injury that kept him out for four games (though he’ll qualify if he plays in the rest of WSU’s games).
One of many juco transfers who have infused the Cougars with experience, Ahmed Ali has a 2.75-1 assist-turnover ratio, while Viont’e Daniels is an experienced shooter who is capable of firing at a even higher rate than his 39-percent 3-point shooting average.