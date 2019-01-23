Series history
Arizona has won five straight games against USC since a four-overtime, 103-101 loss in 2015-16, when Allonzo Trier played over 15 minutes after breaking his hand. Arizona didn’t play in Los Angeles last season but beat the Trojans 90-77 at McKale Center when Dusan Ristic had a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds, then won 75-61 in the final of the Pac-12 Tournament when Deandre Ayton collected 32 points and 17 rebounds to win Pac-12 Tournament MVP honors.
Arizona leads the all-time series 68-42.
The season
The Wildcats will not host USC at McKale Center this season because of the Pac-12’s unbalanced schedule.
USC overview
Hit hard with the injury bug, USC has also been without highly regarded freshman guard Kevin Porter Jr. for the past two games because of an indefinite suspension. It is unknown if Porter will be available Thursday. Meanwhile, USC also may seek a redshirt season for injured guard Charles O’Bannon.
But after being swept in Oregon during the second weekend of conference play, the Trojans rebounded to beat UCLA with a display of good ball movement and inside play from forward Bennie Boatwright and center Nick Rakocevic, whose 21-point, 12-rebound effort earned him Pac-12 Player of the Week honors. Rakocevic leads the Pac-12 in rebounding at 9.7 per game while Boatwright is second in 3-pointers made (2.3) and hits them at a 38.9 percent rate.
On the perimeter, Jonah Mathews is shooting 40.4 percent from 3-point range after making 4 of 10 against UCLA while Shaqquan Aaron can shoot or drive. Point guard Derryck Thornton is starting to live up to the high expectations he had as a five-star high school player who started his career at Duke. Thornton averages 8.9 points, has a 2-1 assist-turnover ratio, and records the assist 27.9 percent of the time his teammates score when he’s on the floor, the 119th highest assist rate in Division I.