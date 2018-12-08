Series history
The Wildcats beat Alabama last season for the first time in three all-time games with the Crimson Tide, 88-82 at McKale Center. Previously, Alabama beat Arizona in the 1985 and 1990 NCAA Tournaments, a 50-41 first round game at Albuquerque in 1985 and a 77-55 second-round game at Long Beach, California, in 1990.
Game contract
The Wildcats and Crimson Tide are finishing up a two-year series in which Alabama played at McKale Center last season, a deal facilitated by former UA athletic director Greg Byrne, now the athletic director at Alabama. No payments were exchanged.
Alabama overview
With freshman Collin Sexton leading the way, the Crimson Tide won 20 games last year, including a first-round NCAA tournament game with Virginia Tech, but has struggled so far this season without him. The Tide lost to Northeastern in Charleston, S.C., at Central Florida and, on Tuesday in Tuscaloosa, to Georgia State.
Without Sexton, who went 15 for 16 from the free throw line against Arizona at McKale Center last season, the Tide is trying to mix in 17-year-old standout guard Kira Lewis with what is otherwise a veteran team. Lewis is already the team’s leading scorer, pouring in 19 points with 5-for-10 3-point shooting on Tuesday against Georgia Southern. He’s a 36.8-percent 3-point shooter but hits 58.7 percent from inside the arc and has 20 assists to 12 turnovers so far.
Shooting guard John Petty was sixth in the SEC in made 3-pointers last season while making them at a 37.2–percent rate, but is down to 34.8 percent so far this season. The Tide has a physical frontcourt, with the 6-7 Herbert Jones at either forward spot, while 225-pound Tevin Mack brings toughness and 245-pound Galin Smith is a solid enforcer-type who can screen and post up. Then there’s 230-pound rim protector Donta Hall, who blocks an average of 2.1 shots per game. Hall is also a 54.3 percent shooter who can extend to midrange. Alabama is just getting back senior forward Riley Norris, a versatile wing who missed most of last season with a hip injury.
The UA of the Southeast doesn’t rely heavily on 3-pointers, taking only 36.1 percent of its shots from beyond the arc, but it is aggressive getting to the rim and the free-throw line. Alabama is also a good offensive rebounding team, collecting the ball back 38.1 percent of the time after missed shots, the 31st-best mark in the country