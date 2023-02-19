The Tucson Festival of Books needs 120 more volunteers to help make this year’s festival the best ever.

So far, we’re at about 90 percent of our goal. Thank you! Thank you to those who have already signed up.

It takes nearly 2,000 volunteers to put on the third-largest book festival in the nation. This is the free festival’s 14th year. The two-day reading love-fest on the University of Arizona campus is March 4-5 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day and is expected to draw more than 100,000 people.

The festival still needs help filling the following jobs:

Author Transportation/Drivers: Enjoy exclusive one-on-one (or a few) time with an author or authors while you drive them to and from the festival.

Giant Crossword Puzzles: Engage festival goers to solve challenging crossword puzzles.

Venue Line Management: Help manage lines for high-demand author events and meet people from wide and far.

Take-Down/Clean-Up: A job that allows ample time to enjoy the festival ... And, it’s fascinating to be a part of something so organized.

In addition, afternoon jobs, especially on Sunday, are harder to fill.

If the job you want is already filled, do check back as there are always cancellations.

To volunteer as an individual:

Go to TucsonFestivalofBooks.org and Click on “Volunteers.”

Click on the various job names to see job descriptions and available shifts.

Pick a job or two (or three) and sign up.

Volunteering as a group:

To request that a group name be added to the association drop-down on the registration page, email volunteers@tucsonfestivalofbooks.org

Then, send folks to tucsonfestivalofbooks.org and encourage them to sign up for your target job (or any job) and select the group name.