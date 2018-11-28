Former UCLA coach Ben Howland has led Mississippi State back into the Top 25 after taking over the Bulldogs in 2015, but he did leave behind a couple of talents.
One of them is Tookie Brown, the Madison, Ga., point guard who signed with former MSU coach Rick Ray and then reopened his recruitment after Howland was hired. Brown since joined Georgia Southern, where he has made three All-Sun Belt teams in three seasons, proving himself to be a high-major talent in a mid-major conference.
At the same time, another MSU commit, D’Marcus Simonds, decommitted after Ray was fired … and instead showed up at Georgia Southern’s rival, Georgia State, where he’s now considered an NBA Draft prospect.
“The Mississippi State coaching change was good for us,” Eagles coach Mark Byington said. “Getting (Brown) was great for our program. He has the chance to be the only player ever to be All-Sun Belt for four years. He wants to get better. He wants to be coached. I can go on and on about Tookie.”