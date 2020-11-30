HowToTucson: Wrap-up email

You did it! Congratulations!

You now know more about Tucson than your friends do. Even if they grew up here. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Collect your gold stars and your imaginary "True Tucsonan" badge.

Thank you so much for following along with us!

What to do next

There is way more to know about Tucson than we could fit into six chonky emails. Here are some other ways to learn and stay connected.

1. Sign up for our two weekly emails. Weekend Planner is a must-read to stay informed about Tucson's events and local culture. Eat+Drink keeps you connected to Tucson's food and restaurants.

2. Download the This Is Tucson app for iOS or Android and never miss a story.