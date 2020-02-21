hsbk salpointe s/a pic

Salpointe’s Brady Ramon (23) tries the baseline to get around Buckeye’s Alijah Amin (21) in their 4A state quarterfinal game at Salpointe High School, February 21, 2020 Tucson, Ariz.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Salpointe Catholic’s Brady Ramon tries to get around Buckeye’s Alijah Amin in Friday’s 4A state quarterfinal game. The host Lancers led 43-27 at halftime; for more, visit Tucson.com.

