When the restaurant portion of Hub started serving ice cream, the staff noticed such a high demand that they decided to open a separate shop for just the cold stuff.
The restaurant still serves select flavors of ice cream, but the real party happens across the street at Hub Ice Cream Factory, where 24 flavors are offered — out of 300 rotating ones.
“My favorite part about making ice cream is that first spoonful of quality control straight out of the machine,” Executive Pastry Chef Dominique Stoller said in an email. “It is like a fluffy, creamy, sweet cloud of velvety goodness that melts all over your tongue.”
Stoller started at Hub a little over two years ago. She calls it her dream job.
“I think that when things are made fresh and from scratch, you get higher quality. People can taste the love,” she says.
As for flavors, Stoller says her favorites are S’mores, Orange Dream, and Queen Bee — a vanilla base with honeycomb toffee and dark chocolate.
Beyond scoops of ice cream, Hub offers floats, ice cream cookie sandwiches, choco-tacos and popsicles.