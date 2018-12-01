A day before Buffalo faced Arizona in the first round of last season’s NCAA Tournament, Bulls coach Nate Oats noted that Bobby Hurley was “on to some things” when ASU played UA twice last season, even though the Sun Devils lost both games.
A day later, Oats’ team pulled off a stunning 89-68 win over UA, though Bobby downplayed any role he might have had in Oats’ game plan.
“I think sometimes that stuff gets blown out of proportion,” Bobby said. “Those guys watch film and when I spoke to Nate it was more in generalities about what we tried to do and he expanded it. But there’s not a whole lot I can do in this game. We haven’t played Arizona yet.”