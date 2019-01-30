While the Wildcats lost three of the final four games they played against ASU in Tempe during the Herb Sendek era, the Sun Devils have lost twice to Arizona at home under Hurley by an average of 10 points.
Overall, ASU is 0-6 against UA since Hurley was hired, and there’s little doubt that finally beating the Wildcats would be one more sign that the Sun Devils are moving up under their fourth-year coach.
Naturally, though, both coaches spoke of respect for each other this week, and Hurley didn’t make a whole lot out of any perceived margin between them.
“They are still an elite program,” Hurley said Tuesday. “They are having a very good season considering what Sean lost with guys going to the NBA and graduating. I do not try to get caught up in if I am getting closer to being as good as someone else. I just try to focus on what we are doing here.”