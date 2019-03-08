Maybe the secret to ASU’s Jan. 31 win over UA was simple lunacy.
Before that game, Hurley had his team read off the scoring margin for each of the six games they had lost to the Wildcats since he was hired in 2015, then Hurley ran a total of 92 windsprints to represent all of those combined points.
“He’s a lunatic,” forward Zylan Cheatham said. “He’s crazy.”
Cheatham also repeated that contention a week later when Hurley prevented the Sun Devils from taking any shots in practice a day after they hit just 5 of 33 3-pointers in a home loss to Washington State.
But when asked if Hurley did anything this time to create an edge, Cheatham said a team would be in “deeper trouble” if it couldn’t find an edge on its own at this time of the season. When Hurley was asked what he did, he said he told the team it is simply time to string together multiple wins.
Cheatham also carefully answered a question about what Hurley is like in the locker room before games.
“I don’t want to quote myself again,” Cheatham said, smiling. “He’s a fierce competitor. It takes it takes a competitor to understand his tactics, his way of getting guys motivated, his way of going about his days. I mean, he’s really intense. He rides a bike 15 miles and stuff on game day so he does all kinds of crazy things.
“But he gets us to play hard, he gets us to respect him and we want to go the extra mile for him.”