History: Good and excellent scores for years until mid-2016. Since then, 5 out of 8 inspections had negative findings, including a “needs improvement” rating June 6, followed by failed reinspections on June 17 and 27.
What the inspector saw: Kitchen equipment and utensils were not being properly sanitized because a dishwashing machine was not producing water hot enough to sanitize dishes. The water tested at 147.2 degrees, about 13 degrees cooler than the required 160 degrees.
Follow-up: A third follow-up inspection is pending but the date was not available by deadline. The health department says the broken machine is not in use and equipment and utensils are being washed by hand until it’s repaired.
Comments: Siân Rylander, a spokesperson at Hyatt headquarters in Chicago, said the hotel has hired an outside company to address the issue. “The health and well-being of guests and colleagues are top priorities,” Rylander said. “We are working closely with the Pima County Health Department.”