Hyochol “Brian” Ahn has been named dean of the University of Arizona College of Nursing.

Ahn is a professor and associate dean for research at the Florida State University College of Nursing and founding director of the FSU Brain Science & Symptom Management Center.

Before joining the FSU College of Nursing, Ahn was assistant dean for research at the University of Texas Health Science Center School of Nursing and the Isla Carroll Turner Endowed Chair in Gerontological Nursing at UTHealth School of Nursing.

Ahn earned his PhD in Nursing from the University of Florida in 2012. He also holds a Master of Science degree in adult and elderly nursing, as well as a Bachelor of Science in nursing.