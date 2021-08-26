 Skip to main content
'I can still hear her voice'

I was working for Qantas in Tucson on 9/11. I'll never forget that morning. I had seen the news on TV before I left the house to come to work, worrying about my family in NY, never dreaming that someone I knew would be involved in that horror. When I arrived at the office, I saw I had voice messages. The first one was from Laura. "Hello, Valerie. This is Laura Morabito. Thanks for sending my laptop to L.A. for my meeting." I was in shock when I found out that Laura was on Flight 11, as was another Qantas employee, Alberto Dominguez. My heart refused to believe what my mind knew. Laura was dead but her laptop was safe in L.A. It has been a very difficult time for me as I imagined Laura and Alberto on that plane. Their loss is so senseless. Everyone who died that day is a hero and a martyr. God bless them all and their families and friends.

