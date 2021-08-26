I was working for Qantas in Tucson on 9/11. I'll never forget that morning. I had seen the news on TV before I left the house to come to work, worrying about my family in NY, never dreaming that someone I knew would be involved in that horror. When I arrived at the office, I saw I had voice messages. The first one was from Laura. "Hello, Valerie. This is Laura Morabito. Thanks for sending my laptop to L.A. for my meeting." I was in shock when I found out that Laura was on Flight 11, as was another Qantas employee, Alberto Dominguez. My heart refused to believe what my mind knew. Laura was dead but her laptop was safe in L.A. It has been a very difficult time for me as I imagined Laura and Alberto on that plane. Their loss is so senseless. Everyone who died that day is a hero and a martyr. God bless them all and their families and friends.
'I can still hear her voice'
- Valerie Golembiewski
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Soon, half of the footprint occupied by Annabell's Attic, which has served Tucson for decades, will belong to a dollar store.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: University of Arizona researchers found high levels of a particular enzyme in most patients with severe COVID-19.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: After five years at Main Gate Square, this local spot, known for its bottomless mimosas, is relocating to midtown Tucson.
- Updated
- 6 min to read
Tucson sufferers experience symptoms from vertigo to heart problems, with some debilitated by long-term effects of the virus. Some face a life of disability.
- Updated
- 8 min to read
For Star subscribers: The closures come as a group gears up to try to rein in the unregulated agricultural pumping that state officials say has caused the land subsidence that triggered the fissuring.
- Updated
TUSD board member Leila Counts resigns her role as president citing health issues and her children needing extra help getting caught up because of learning challenges during COVID. Longtime board member Adelita Grijalva will fill out the term as president until January.
- Updated
Senate President Karen Fann tells Arizona Supreme Court that judges can't force her to give up the documents now held by Cyber Ninjas.
- Updated
A 65-year-old man died Monday in a crash with a juvenile who police say was impaired. The collision shut down Interstate 10 for hours.
- Updated
Tucson's proposed new code allowing for guest houses to be built more easily has some problems. But with some tweaks, the proposal should fit our sparsely built city.
- Updated
- 7 min to read
For Star subscribers: Amid modern hotels popping up around Tucson, these spots have some history behind them and have only gotten better with age.