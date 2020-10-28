I got to my precinct but was told I’d need to fill out a provisional ballot. Why?

Provisional ballots are given to anyone who is not listed on a precinct's roster, or who shows up without proper identification. This can happen if you have recently moved, you’re at the wrong precinct, you requested an early ballot and lost it or if your voter registration has lapsed.
Provisional ballots are counted once the voter's signature has been verified by Pima County Recorder staff. If you are given a provisional ballot because you brought no identification to the polling place, you must bring proper identification to the Recorder's Office before the ballot can be counted.
An election isn't over until every eligible ballot is counted. It's worth casting a provisional ballot instead of wasting your opportunity to vote.
