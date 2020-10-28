I’m a registered voter in Pima County. How do I find my voting precinct?

There are a few ways to locate your precinct.
You can look at your Voter Registration Card, where your precinct number can be found near the top left-hand corner.
You can also go to the Pima County Recorder’s website and, under the header “Voter Information,” enter your address to find your voting precinct and what Congressional, state legislative, county, school districts and other districts you live in.
More information: https://www.recorder.pima.gov/VoterStats/PrecinctDistrictData
