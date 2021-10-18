ICS gears up to provide food during coming months

Tucsonans looking for an opportunity to help the hungry and food-insecure will find it at Interfaith Community Services (ICS) “Community Bag-a-thon.”
The month-long drive seeks to collect 40,000 pounds of non-perishable food—or $40,000—as ICS gears up to provide food for those in need during the next few months.
“We saw a huge increase in need during the pandemic. So many people lost their jobs and with the moratorium on evictions ending, we anticipate an increased need during the holidays,” said Mollee Richey, development manager for ICS.
Donations of peanut butter, spaghetti sauce, meals in cans (chili, ravioli, etc.), canned meats (tuna, chicken, spam), macaroni and cheese, stuffing mix and instant potatoes can be dropped from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at the Northwest ICS Food Bank, 2820 W. Ina Road; bags of non-perishable items will also be collected during the “Bag-a-thon Collection Day” from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Canyon Del Oro Bible Church, 9200 N. Oracle Road.
For more information, or to make an online donation to support the cause, visit p2p.onecause.com/icsbagathon2021/challenge or call 520-477-0275.
