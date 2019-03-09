The light jail sentences to those involved in the basketball corruption trials suggest that former Arizona assistant coach Book Richardson will (a) get probation, (b) house arrest or (c) six to nine months in a detention center that doesn’t have bars or razor wire. So far, the punishment has been equal to the “crimes.” The relative short sentences didn’t meet the initial bold declarations of significant punishments. But there is another, more realistic way to look at it: Richardson lost his job, his income and his reputation. His future is murky. That’s a lot worse than six or nine months in a detention center.