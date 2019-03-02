Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has recently discussed the possibility of fellow ex-Wildcat Andre Iguodala someday being elected to the basketball Hall of Fame. Igoudala has a 2012 Olympic gold medal and was the 2015 NBA Finals MVP. He has played in one NBA All-Star Game, 2012, which probably isn’t enough to make the Hall of Fame, especially with a career scoring average of 12.2 points. I’d first promote a movement to revive the Baseball Hall of Fame worthiness of Kerr’s Arizona basketball teammate, Kenny Lofton. He played in six all-star games, won four Gold Gloves, stole 622 bases — which is 15th in history — and had 2,428 hits. On a recent tour in which Lofton, a movie producer, was promoting the movie “Chokehold,’’ he said he believes the Hall of Fame Veteran’s Committee will strongly consider him. “At my position, I felt like I stood out,” Lofton told the New York Post. “I just feel like the Veterans Committee should look at my defense and my offense and what I did on the base paths. Even though I felt good to see that Harold Baines got in, he played one position, or one side. He was a hitter. Baseball is about two sides of the field. I felt like I helped my teams on both sides of the field. Hopefully that will be looked at differently now.”