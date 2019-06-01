Andre Iguodala wasn’t at Arizona long enough to establish a legacy, scoring 594 points and averaging 9.6 in two seasons. But his NBA career has been superb. He probably won’t play long enough to pass Jason Terry as the highest-scoring Wildcat in the NBA — Terry has 18,881 points to Iguodala’s 13,346 — but he will soon post his 5,000th assist, which is rare territory for anyone, especially a bigger man like Iguodala. Mike Bibby, with 5,517 and Terry, with 5,415, are the UA’s top NBA assist men. The one coveted category Iguodala will soon lead is money-earned. He has already earned $136 million and is due $17 million next season. Gilbert Arenas, at $141 million, is currently the top-paid ex-Wildcat.