All events are free or included in the cost of admission unless otherwise noted.
Sunday
Fall Ikebana Floral Festival — Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson, 2130 N. Alvernon Way. Enjoy dozens of signature floral compositions highlighting the wide breadth of flower arrangement styles in Japan’s most distinctive art form. 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Nov. 25-28. $15. 303-3945.
Wednesday
Mission Garden — 946 W. Mission Lane. Living agricultural museum of Sonoran Desert-adapted heritage fruit-trees, traditional heirloom crops, and edible native plants. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 28-30 and Dec. 1. 955-5200.
Garden Tours — Pima County Cooperative Extension, 4210 N. Campbell Ave. The Pima County Master Gardeners are having free guides tours. 9-10 a.m. Nov. 28 and Dec. 1. 626-5161.
Houseplants for Southern Arizona — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Jacqueline Soule will discuss some of the best plants for the area, and share tips on how to have happy houseplants in the desert. For adults and teens. 4-5 p.m. Nov. 28. 594-5580.
Thursday
Yarnivores — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Bring a brown-bag dinner and join a group devoted to yarn art. 6-7 p.m. Nov. 29. 594-5420.
Saturday
Bilingüe tour of Watershed Management Group's Living Lab and Learning Center — Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd. A demonstration site for a variety of water harvesting and sustainable living practices for arid landscape living. Register online at watershedmg.org/event/tucson?field_event_type_value=livinglab. 8-9:30 a.m. Dec. 1. 396-3266.
River Run Network Creek Walk: Cañada Del Oro — Watershed Management Group, 1137 N. Dodge Blvd. Learn how to help restore groundwater levels. Registration required at watershedmg.org/event/river-run-network-creek-walk-canada-del-oro. 10 a.m.-noon. Dec. 1. 396-3266.