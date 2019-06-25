I immigrated from Germany in 1956, and in 1959 my brother and I enlisted in the United States Air Force. I got out in 1963 and traveled around the country and wound up in Tucson, Arizona, in 1965. I started to work for the Tucson Police department in 1966, and in 1969 I started to go to the University of Arizona on my GI Bill and received my BS degree in 1974.
While working and going to school in 1972 I also used my GI Bill to purchase a brand new home. Thank you uncle Sam for giving me an education and the affordability to buy a house for the four years I gave you to protect our freedom.