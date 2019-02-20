Arizona hadn't lost seven consecutive games in conference play since 1982-83, the infamous season under Ben Lindsey when the Wildcats finished 1-17 in league play.
Sean Miller doesn't even recall losing seven straight as a head coach and said he was in "uncharted waters" after the Wildcats' most recent trip to Colorado and Utah.
Arizona will certainly be out to snap its current skid before it reaches eight, when the Cal Golden Bears come to McKale Center.
As Arizona prepares to battle Cal (5-20, 0-13 Pac-12) on Thursday and Stanford (14-11, 7-6) on Sunday, Miller discussed the state of Brandon Williams' knee injury and the Wildcats' mindset. Junior Dylan Smith, who tied a season-high 16 points at Colorado, also sat in on Tuesday's press conference. Here's what they had to say.