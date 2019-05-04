One reason I think Adia Barnes’ UA women’s basketball team has Top 25 qualities for the 2019-20 season goes beyond returning the starting five intact from a WNIT championship season. Last week, Barnes made her first public comments on incoming freshman shooting guard Helena Pueyo of Spain. “Helena Pueyo is special,” Barnes said. “Her size, shooting ability, the way she sees the floor and her versatility makes her elite. For us to land the best 2019 Spanish guard and one of the top guards in Europe is a huge boost for our young program. The future is bright and she will be a star in the Pac-12.” I can’t recall ever hearing a college basketball coach use the words “will be a star” to announce a signing. Barnes does not exaggerate; I believe her.