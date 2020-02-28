In front of a work of art

In front of a work of art

A mural by Greetings From... was painted in the alley behind Miller Surplus at 406 N. Sixth Ave., in February 2017 by Victor Ving and his girlfriend, photographer Lisa Beggs. 

From the “Greetings From ... Tucson” mural near North Fourth Avenue, to artist Joe Pagac’s giant midtown canvas of whales swimming through a sunset, the Old Pueblo has a near-endless amount of murals to marvel at.

Some newer pieces include Lalo Cota’s desert heart mural on Speedway and Jessica Gonzales’ No-Tel Motel artwork. Or you can stick to the classics, such as the Stone Avenue piece that simply spells out “Tucson” in massive letters or the “Goddess of Agave” mural on the side of the Benjamin Plumbing Supply building on Seventh Avenue. We even have a map of some murals around the city: tucne.ws/muralmap

Pro tip: Some murals are pretty large — you might need a friend to help snap the perfect photo of you.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News